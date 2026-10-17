Street sign unveiled honoring fallen CFD firefighter Jermaine Pelt on Far South Side

A Chicago firefighter killed in the line of duty received a special honor on Saturday.

A new street sign was unveiled designating a section of South Morgan Street as "Honorary Jermaine A. Pelt Way."

Firefighters and family members gathered for the emotional dedication ceremony outside the Engine 115 firehouse where Pelt worked.

Pelt died of carbon monoxide toxicity while fighting a house fire in the West Pullman neighborhood back in April 2023. He was 49.

He was an 18-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department.