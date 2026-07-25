Street named honoring Mamie Till-Mobley, Emmet Till in Marquette Park

July 25th is officially Emmett Till Day.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the law designating the day on Thursday.

Till would have turned 85 years old on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a new street designation was unveiled in his honor.

A sign for "Mamie and E.L. Till Road" now sits at the corner of 71st and Kedzie, honoring Emmett and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Emmett, who was 14 at the time, was kidnapped and lynched while visiting family in Mississippi in 1955 after reportedly whistling at a white woman. The woman later recanted her story.

Local leaders were at the unveiling and spoke about

The newly named street is an extension of Emmett Till Road, which was designated in 1991 and runs from South Lake Shore Drive to Kedzie.