Watch CBS News
Weather

Storms Thursday night for first day of Lollapalooza in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Afternoon storms for first day of Lollapalooza in Chicago
Afternoon storms for first day of Lollapalooza in Chicago 02:09

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lollapalooza goers will want to grab a poncho before heading out the door. 

Showers and storm chances increase in the afternoon. 

206b30af-ef15-401a-9740-0fa940772cf6.png

Storms are possible late in the day, mainly between 7 and 10 p.m. There is potential for severe weather, and according to the National Weather Service, quarter-sized hail is possible along with damaging wind and heavy rain. 

There is a limited tornado risk. 

e2e70a60-f0ae-4480-9e2a-9c7473cd55df.png

Thursday's highs will be near 90 degrees with humidity.   

Friday's highs drop to the low 80s with more round of showers and storms. 

78a46ebd-7ff8-4459-8871-e1c866d32488.png

The stormy pattern breaks for the weekend.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and cooler near the lakefront. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.