Storms Thursday night for first day of Lollapalooza in Chicago

Afternoon storms for first day of Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lollapalooza goers will want to grab a poncho before heading out the door.

Showers and storm chances increase in the afternoon.

Storms are possible late in the day, mainly between 7 and 10 p.m. There is potential for severe weather, and according to the National Weather Service, quarter-sized hail is possible along with damaging wind and heavy rain.

There is a limited tornado risk.

Thursday's highs will be near 90 degrees with humidity.

Friday's highs drop to the low 80s with more round of showers and storms.

The stormy pattern breaks for the weekend.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and cooler near the lakefront.