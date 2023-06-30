Watch CBS News
Local News

Storms take down power lines trees downstate

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Powerful storms cause damage downstate
Powerful storms cause damage downstate 01:27

LINCOLN, Ill. (CBS) -- Powerful storms swept through downstate Illinois on Thursday, barely missing the Chicago area.

The winds were so strong that they knocked down power lines – blocking southbound Interstate 55 near Lincoln, Illinois, between Bloomington and Springfield.

The interstate remained shut down Thursday night until the power lines are cleared.

Powerful winds blew trees everywhere in Farmer City near Bloomington – snapping some of them into two.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon reported the rain chance is only slight on Friday – a much hotter day with a high in the lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms persist on Saturday and into Sunday.

Chicago First Alert Weather

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 10:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.