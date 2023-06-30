Storms take down power lines trees downstate

LINCOLN, Ill. (CBS) -- Powerful storms swept through downstate Illinois on Thursday, barely missing the Chicago area.

The winds were so strong that they knocked down power lines – blocking southbound Interstate 55 near Lincoln, Illinois, between Bloomington and Springfield.

The interstate remained shut down Thursday night until the power lines are cleared.

Powerful winds blew trees everywhere in Farmer City near Bloomington – snapping some of them into two.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon reported the rain chance is only slight on Friday – a much hotter day with a high in the lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms persist on Saturday and into Sunday.

Chicago First Alert Weather