Storm rips off part of roof from apartment building in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Several families lost their homes when a suspected microburst hit an apartment building in Mundelein Tuesday night.

Severe and dangerous storms brought tornadoes and hail to Chicago area Tuesday evening .A tornado watch was in effect for most of the evening for all Illinois counties in the area.

The building, at 32 Washington Boulevard, suffered heavy damage and a large piece of the roof was ripped right off. The Mundelein Fire Department worked late into the night to help the victims.

A child was hit by falling drywall but didn't need medical treatment.

While residents can no longer live in the building, the structure was deemed safe enough to allow residents to collect personal belongings.

Fire officials worked to ensure the displaced residents had temporary housing Tuesday night.

This is a developing story.