Storm chance for Saturday afternoon in Chicago; more wildfire smoke to follow

There is a building storm risk for the Chicago area on Saturday, with storms expected by the afternoon.

According to CBS Chicago meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the time favoring the storms is between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the best chance of stronger storms south of I-80.

Storms that form have the potential to bring damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

A Beach Hazard Statement is valid from 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday for all area beaches. Dangerous rip currents and waves 4-7 feet are possible.

And just when you thought it was over, more smoke returns late Saturday into Sunday, with a possibility of thick smoke once again late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

If heading outside, health experts are advising people to wear the appropriate masks, such as an N95 mask, as a regular surgical mask will not work against particles from the wildfire smoke.