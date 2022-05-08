Watch CBS News
Store windows damaged during shooting in Humboldt Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A daylight gun battle has rattled nerves in Humboldt Park. 

Stores along Chicago Avenue near Drake show bullet holes after someone fired multiple rounds. 

Police say just before 10 a.m. Sunday someone in a stolen car started shootinga t two people on the street. 

Luckily no one was hurt, but the windows of at least three shops were damaged. 

No one is in custody. 

First published on May 8, 2022 / 6:21 PM

