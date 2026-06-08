Four addresses on Stony Island show the promise, possible perils of Obama Center's impact on South Side

The new Obama Presidential Center and its 19-acre campus is located in Jackson Park, in Woodlawn.

There's a new towering museum, a bright children's playground, acres of green spaces and a brand-new Chicago Public Library branch.

The new Obama Presidential Center includes a 19-acre campus including a children's playground, green spaces and a Chicago Public Library branch. CBS News Chicago

But walk three blocks down Stony Island, and you won't see much new at all.

"The Obama Presidential Center is essentially going in a neighborhood that was bounded by the park and the lake on one side and residences on the other, and when you go south of the presidential center you see that disinvestment," said 5th Ward Alderman Desmon Yancy.

In particular, there are four pieces of property between 6400 and 6500 South Stony Island that are in various stages of development or non-development.

The hope in Woodlawn is that the Obama Center will spark more investment in the community as a whole, and along Stony Island in particular.

"The hope is that in a year or two years or three, that this looks like a very, very different community that is as vibrant as the people are that are here," Ald. Yancy said.

The proposed hotel

The location closest to the Obama Center sits at 6402 to 6420 Stony Island. What you mostly see is an overgrown vacant lot. But it's a property in play.

In an August 2025 meeting, developer Allison S. Davis and Aquinnah Investments showed the Chicago Planning Commission its grand plan for the site, including a 26-story, 250-room hotel along with new retail and office space.

Site of proposed hotel on vacant land three to four blocks south of the Obama Presidential Center. DeAndra Taylor | CBS News Chicago

The plan got zoning approvals, but not much has happened since.

At the time of the planning commission presentation Davis' associates said they were still working on finding funding sources as well as a hotel partner and buying two additional lots from the city.

Since then, another hiccup has emerged. Alderman Yancy raised a new concern over unpaid bills and fines Davis has.

"He currently owes a significant debt to the city of Chicago and until that debt is resolved, I couldn't support a hotel being built," he said.

Despite that, the alderman remains hopeful.

"As I talk to, community residents and what their interests are and potential developers, we have an opportunity to bring some sort of world-class entertainment, world-class retail to a corridor that has needed it for a long time," said Yancy.

The Island Terrace Apartments

Next to the lot where the hotel may one day be built sits an apartment building in progress. At 6430 S. Stony Island, the 21 story, 240-unit high-rise is currently undergoing an $85 million makeover.

Some residents, like D'Artagnon Sanders, are moving into new units on higher floors with great new views of the Obama Presidential Center.

"It's perfect. I'm excited to move," Sanders said.

Bernardine Gibson is relocating to the 18th floor too.

Apartment building three to four blocks south of the presidential center campus undergoing $85 million in renovations. DeAndra Taylor | CBS News Chicago

"I had no idea it was this beautiful. I've been facing a McDonald's forever. For years and years," she said.

Sanders is a college student with a young son and two puppies. He's excited for the change the center will bring to his neighborhood and the access he'll have to the new library.

"I don't have to go as far for anything," he said.

Gibson hopes the Center will spur development and improvements in the area like the ones being made in her building.

"It's just amazing that I can be part of this in my lifetime," she said.

The organization Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) owns and manages the apartments. The renovation project, floor by floor, should be finished by next spring.

"We finished five and we have another three that are turning over this month, and we'll continue to turn over one floor about every month or so until the end of construction," said Molly Ekerdt, vice president of development for POAH.

The renovations are funded through a mix of public and private dollars.

"New kitchens and baths, new flooring, all new systems in the building, new electrical, new plumbing," Ekerdt explained.

Residents will also see modernized elevators, fiber and wi-fi service, new laundry room, new parking lot and new security measures.

Residents who have been relocated during construction are mostly all moving back in as apartments are ready.

"People have many, many stories that have lived here for decades. There's just that sort of sense of love and community. And to be able to help retain that in place and even bring new families into, that is really important and at the heart of our mission," said Ekerdt.

The troubled three-story building

Next to the high-rise is a three-story mixed use property known as the WECAN building at 6450 to 6458 S. Stony Island.

Many residents still live in the 24 apartments on the second and third floors. But, on the first level, locked doors and boarded-up windows fill the commercial space.

"It's a bit of an eyesore, right," said Ald. Yancy.

Building under management of court-appointed receiver. Tenants signing new leases. Property to be sold. DeAndra Taylor | CBS News Chicago

This building is being managed by Community Initiatives Inc. or CII. The organization was appointed recently as a receiver for the building after it fell into mismanagement and disrepair.

CII's first mission was to correct safety issues. Now, it's looking to lock in new leases for residents and find a buyer for the building who can invest in long-term improvements.

Lawrence Sanders, who's on a fixed income, is grateful he's able to stay here and that his rent remains affordable.

"I'm pleased with the outcome so far," said Wilson.

And he's expecting the proximity to the Obama Center to not only ignite improvements in his building, but inspiration for his granddaughter.

"She's going to be going to art school down the street," he said "Kids, they need exposure to iconic places to enrich their lives. So, it's great."

The vacant lot with big plans

The final piece of property is another vacant lot at 6500 S. Stony Island, within eyesight of the Obama Center. But unlike the overgrown lot with the shaky plans for a big hotel, there's progress being made at this location.

With help from investors, Keith Goodwin, of KG Design & Build, purchased the 80,000 square foot lot from the city three years ago for $440,000 and has big plans for the site.

Developer Keith Goodwin shows CBS News Chicago Investigator Dorothy Tucker plans for the vacant lot at 65th and Stony Island. Reed Nolan | CBS News Chicago

"We're gonna call it the 65," he said. "We'll have a diner and a couple other spaces for retail."

Above that, the renderings show a several story residential section, offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

"We'll have really beautiful views of the golf course and lakefront and downtown," said Goodwin.

He feels the nearby Obama Center and all there is to do on the campus will increase demand for more housing.

"We are looking to break ground by spring of next year," Goodwin said.

Goodwin's development dream is one Ald. Yancy backs.

"I think it's great. It brings retail space online. It brings much needed housing. We're short about 100,000 affordable housing units in the city," said Yancy."

Both the alderman and community members feel the Obama Center opening is the spark needed to bring change.

"I feel like in 10 years, the neighborhood will grow more," said Sanders.