Burglars use stolen vehicles, chains to rip down doors of South Side Chicago businesses in spree

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A burglary crew has been striking around the city's South Side all month—using stolen vehicles to rip the front doors off their hinges and sometimes even turning part of the store buildings into rubble.

Police believe four to eight thieves are involved in the spree, and video from one Roseland business looks like something out of the video game Grand Theft Auto.

At almost 4 a.m. this past Friday, crooks were seen pulling up to the Express Food Mart, at 11058 S. Wentworth Ave., in what was believed to be a stolen pickup. They got out, attached a chain to the door, and got to work.

"Bad stuff happens at night," said retired Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy. "Criminals like to work at night, because that's the cover of darkness. Also, there's a diminished police presence."

After about several attempts, the thieves pull off the steel roll-up door. Roy said the crooks knew what they were doing.

"These people are professionals at what they do," he said, "and they've scoped it out. They've worked on it. They know what the business looks like."

About seconds after the thieves pull off, police pulled up with lights and sirens. But it was too late.

Twenty-six hours later, on Saturday at 5 a.m., the thieves were back at the very same location.

"Sometimes crooks get greedy, and they want to go for that last one, and if it's there and the opportunity looks good, a lot of these are crimes of opportunity," said Roy. "Some of them are scoped out well in advance. Some are crimes of opportunity."

Once inside, the thieves realized the ATM was empty, and there was nothing with which they could walk away.

Ten days earlier, the thieves hit Fresh Mart Foods, at 83rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Chatham.

The same crooks committed the same crime—this time in a stolen Jeep.

"It's a movie," said Durid, manager of Fresh Mart Foods. "It's like shocking to see that."

This time, they got away with the ATM and cash register—and nearly $5,000, according to the owner. The crooks then ditched the stolen Jeep nearby.

"Why? What's really going on? Where are your parents? You know, where are your parents at?" said Vickie Williams, the owner of the stolen Jeep in the Fresh Mart Foods incident. "Why are you doing stuff like this to people?"

As detectives worked to catch the crooks, Roy said businesses need to beef up security.

"Install a burglar alarm that's monitored 24/7," he advised.

Police are advising businesses to step up security, empty cash registers, and repair anything that is damaged immediately if a business is victimized.

The complete list of incidents—all of which involve the use of a chain and a stolen vehicle to rip down the door—is as follows.

3:55 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 10600 block of South Torrence Avenue, South Deering.

4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1900 block of East 95th Street, South Deering.

5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12200 block of South Halsted Street, West Pullman.

6:04 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 100 block of East 75th Street, Park Manor.

2:44 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 1800 block of East 87th Street, Avalon Park.

5:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 11600 block of South Halsted Street, West Pullman.

6:35 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 12200 block of South Michigan Avenue, West Pullman.

5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 800 block of East 87th Street, Chatham.

5:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 400 block of East 83rd Street, Chatham.

6:14 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 200 block of West 119th Street, West Pullman.

5:57 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 1800 block of West 87th Street, Auburn Gresham.

4:47 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 1800 block of East 87th Street, Avalon Park.

5:37 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 800 block of West 119th Street, West Pullman.

4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Auburn Gresham.

4:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 1100 block of West 95th Street, Brainerd.

2:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 300 block of East 103rd Street, Roseland.

4:13 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 1100 block of West 111th Street, Morgan Park.

5:53 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Roseland.

5:55 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 300 block of West 119th Street, West Pullman.

5:52 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 400 block of East 87th Street, Chatham.

The thieves have taken ATMs, tobacco products, and miscellaneous items that were out for sale, police said. They have all been seen wearing dark clothing—including hoodies and masks.

Anyone with information should call Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8273.