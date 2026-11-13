Man charged after driving with stolen machine gun in Naperville

A man was charged after Naperville Police said he was in possession of a stolen machine gun on Tuesday.

Naperville Police said officers conducted a traffic stop on a car at South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue for multiple traffic violations around 11:15 p.m.

When officers approached, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis and instructed the driver, identified as Emilio Leon, 22, to get out of the car.

Police found a loaded firearm equipped with an extended magazine, a laser attachment, and a modified conversion device, which made it a fully automatic machine gun.

Officers also located extra ammunition and unsealed cannabis.

Leon was not a valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card or Concealed Carry License, a nd police said he is a felon.

Police said he was charged with felonies including felon possession of a machine gun and possession of a stolen firearm. He was also charged with nine misdemeanors, including possession of ammunition without a FOID, cannabis possession,