Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged after driving with stolen machine gun in Naperville

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was charged after Naperville Police said he was in possession of a stolen machine gun on Tuesday. 

Naperville Police said officers conducted a traffic stop on a car at South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue for multiple traffic violations around 11:15 p.m.

When officers approached, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis and instructed the driver, identified as Emilio Leon, 22, to get out of the car.

Police found a loaded firearm equipped with an extended magazine, a laser attachment, and a modified conversion device, which made it a fully automatic machine gun. 

Officers also located extra ammunition and unsealed cannabis. 

Leon was not a valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card or Concealed Carry License, a nd police said he is a felon. 

Police said he was charged with felonies including felon possession of a machine gun and possession of a stolen firearm. He was also charged with nine misdemeanors, including possession of ammunition without a FOID, cannabis possession,

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue