Ambulance stolen from outside Chicago hospital, recovered in north suburban Northbrook

Man arrested after stolen ambulance recovered in Northbrook, Illinois

A suspect was in custody after an ambulance was stolen from outside a hospital on Wednesday afternoon in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

Chicago police said, around 12:30 p.m., an empty private ambulance was stolen from outside of Swedish Hospital, in the 2700 block of West Foster Avenue.

The ambulance recovered about 30 minutes later in north suburban Northbrook, in the 1000 block of Skokie Boulevard, about 13 miles away.

The man who stole the ambulance was taken into custody. Northbrook police said charges were pending against the suspect Wednesday afternoon.