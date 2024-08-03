Fans celebrate Steve "Mongo" McMichael's Football Hall of Fame induction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three Chicago Bears legends were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Devin Hester, and Julius Peppers received the famed gold jacket.

Because of his ALS diagnosis, the Hall of Fame pulled a surprise move and brought the celebration, including the gold jacket and bust, from Canton, Ohio, to McMichael's residence in southwest suburban Homer Glen.

Friends, family, and teammates repeatedly said this induction was long overdue. But after the wait came the ceremony, which was unlike any other. It was a moment nearly two decades in the making.

McMichael's neighbors turned out in the midday heat to celebrate one of their own.

"And here we are. We live on this street. It's so exciting," said neighbor Pam Copher.

"Thank you so much. It means so much to us. He can hear you inside. And he's smiling, and if you know him, he would be out here saying, 'When the party starting?'" said his sister, Kathy McMichael.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame arranged to have McMichael's bust and jacket delivered to his home. His teammates on the field for the championship 1985 Super Bowl were by his side for his induction.

"There's only one, one and only one Mongo, and I don't know anybody else that could've brought these many people together," said 1985 Bears player Tyrone Keys.

McMichael's sister read his acceptance speech, written along with her brother about a year and a half ago before ALS took his voice.

"The best fans in the world and the best city to play football in. I played 15 years in the NFL and loved every minute of every down. I played with the greatest players in the NFL and the greatest defense to this day, baby."

McMichael is second all-time in the franchise for sacks and third all-time for tackles.