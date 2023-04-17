Greektown Starbucks workers to go on strike, protest union-busting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers at the Starbucks store in Greektown are going on strike for four hours Monday morning, accusing the company of union-busting tactics.

Staff at the Starbucks at 116 S. Halsted St. said they will be on strike from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., after a union organizer was fired one day before the workers voted to join Starbucks Workers United.

They said the store has been understaffed as a result, creating concerns for workers' safety.

The workers also have accused Starbucks of threatening staff, enforcing unprecedented policies, denying staff benefits, and imposing stricter disciplinary measures.

"With all the understaffing and problems in our store, management seems to be more concerned with taking away our legal right to organize," organizer Chris Allen said in a statement.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testified before Congress last month, denying accusations of union-busting, despite a judge ruling that Starbucks had violated labor laws more than 100 times.