Developer helps preserve stained glass, relics for neighbors of demolished West Town church

A church that's been part of a Chicago neighborhood for more than 60 years is coming down to make way for new homes.

The Santa Maria Addolorata Church in West Town is being demolished to make way for six new homes. As demolition got underway, the construction crew helped remove pieces from the church, including a stained-glass window, neighbors say, that represent its history and are worth far more than their material value.

The church has stood at Ohio and Ada since 1960, but it's coming down for good.

"To have such a sacred, holy place and to see a wrecking ball come in, it's actually really sad," said neighbor Claire Hogan.

But before the building disappears, neighbors are finding a way to preserve part of its history.

"I think I was only encouraged to make the effort through hearing all these stories of the love and the connection people felt towards the building," said neighbor Cathrine Witt.

Witt, who lives across the street from the church, learned of the project and began reaching out to the developer and local officials, as well as talking with residents about what the church meant to them.

"Starting in August, that they would just like a small piece that sort of gives them a lasting connection and a memory. So it's like gonna live on in their hearts and for who knows however many more years in the future," she said.

Developer MK Construction says those requests were rolling in before the purchase of the church. This week they helped pull pieces of stained glass, crosses and relics from the building, giving them to neighbors.

"It's a very, very close-knit community. A lot of people belong to the parish, so obviously they wanted to have a piece of the church," said Edita Topolska with MK Construction.

Dozens of people came by to take a piece of history home. Former neighbors and community members are planning to collect pieces, too, including local artists who may give the salvaged materials a second life through their work.

"I hope that this connection to the old building will make them feel, make people feel that all is not lost for them," Witt said.

Neighbors still have a chance to stop by this week and pick up small pieces at the fence. They say It's a small way to preserve the historic building.