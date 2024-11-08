Teen arrested after staff foils potential school shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Staff at a Kenosha elementary school prevented a possible shooting by stopping a teen with a rifle on Thursday.

Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student showed up at Roosevelt Elementary School with a backpack and a black duffel bag. Staff approached the teen as he tried to get in a side entrance.

He ran away but surrendered hours later after police located him. He was arrested and no injuries were reported.

As CBS 58 reported, Kenosha police obtained video of the suspect holding a semi-automatic rifle in a home. Investigators also found internet searches for school shootings and said he made comments to other students about shootings.

"We're just going to re-encourage everybody when they see something, say something, help us out. Have those talks with your children," Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said. "This video shouldn't had been seen by us today. This should have been reported to us earlier."

The teen remains in custody. His mother is also cooperating with the police.

This is a developing story.