Chicago police seek to identify suspects in stabbing, robbery on Green Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing and robbery on a CTA Green Line train on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the male suspect approached a passenger, and an argument ensued that led to a fight between the two. During this, the suspect stabbed the passenger while other masked co-offenders took his wallet.

According to police, the female suspect took the passenger's money by "deceptive means" when security arrived.

The first suspect was described as an African American man about 18 or 19 years of age, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches, and between 150 and 165 pounds. He has long dreads and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, light-colored jeans, and white gym shoes.

The second suspect was described as an African American female between 16 and 18 years of age, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches. She was last seen with long curly hair, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black and white Nike gym shoes.

Chicago Police Department

Police are advising the public:

Be aware of your surroundings

Watch for suspicious activity or persons as you enter and exit your vehicle

Never resist during a robbery or pursue a fleeing assailant

Remember any unique characteristics of the offender (scars, acne, teeth, tattoos, etc.)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.