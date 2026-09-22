Woman dead, man in custody after stabbing in Englewood

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1:40 a.m., Chicago police found a woman on the ground with a stab wound to her neck in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said officers searched the area and found a man on a nearby porch with a stab wound in his arm, holding a sharp object.

The man was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. Police said the weapon was recovered and the man was taken into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.