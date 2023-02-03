Second man charged in stabbing death of sous chef​

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A second man has been charged in the stabbing death of a sous chef that took place in The Loop last September.

Police said 41-year-old Mike Byrnes was stabbed during an armed robbery in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street. He later died at the hospital.

In September, police said Anthony Rawls, 28, admitted to his role in the murder. He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of murder, and one felony count of armed robbery.

The second suspect remained at large until Thursday when 25-year-old Darnell Rawls was arrested in Kentucky.

He was extradited to Chicago and charged him with murder and armed robbery.

Darnell Rawls in bond court Friday.