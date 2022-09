Man dead after stabbing in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in The Loop.

Police responded to the 100 block of West Van Buren Street just before 11 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.