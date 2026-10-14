St. Sabina Church asking public for help to keep social service center in operation

Saint Sabina's Social Service Center celebrated its second year in operation in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Tuesday.

While they've fed many in the neighborhood, the church says it's coming at a high cost.

Father Michael Pfleger says they see about 200 people each day at the St. Sabina Service Center, proving the cost of living is high and the crowd on Wednesday showed that need.

"Yeah, this is in walking distance, but the other place you gotta take the bus, the L," said Theordora Reed.

Saint Sabina Service Center is a place Reed visits almost every day.

"I come here all the time, I come here all the time. I just walk down the street and I'm right here."

Stocking up on essential items from rice to flour.

Inside the food pantry, other shoppers like Lavell Cunningham.

"I just think that it's needed, like on a regular. Like we just need to continue the whole solidarity, unity and communication," he said.

Saint Sabina celebrated two years of its food pantry with a special party on Wednesday morning.

The pantry started in October of 2024 after Catholic Charities closed the pantry the month before. Two weeks later, the church reopened it.

Father Pfleger says it's been a huge expense to keep it up and running.

"I didn't realize the amount of cost for staff, for rent, for garbage pickup,for security, for all of the things we need here. It's a huge expense of around $500,000 a year," he said.

Reed recalls the vast difference.

"They didn't have the stuff that they got now, so, and they didn't have the help. Plus, they got services for people that's homeless or people that have problems with their life," she said.

The pantry also has several agencies that help with resources for those experiencing homelessness, health, medical plans, rent and other case management programs.

Unfortunately, Father Pfleger says they've had to turn people away because they ran out of food.

"So on our second anniversary, I'm asking people in Chicago, if you can donate food, businesses, if you can donate funds so we can get food. We need Chicago's help to keep going."

The service center is open five days a week, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

