St. Patrick's Day in Chicago: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Everyone will be feeling a little bit Irish this weekend as St. Patrick's Day festivities ramp up.

The dyeing of the Chicago River will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday and once that wraps up, you'll be able to catch one of several parades across the city.

Starting at 11p.m. Friday, the Riverwalk will be closed through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The downtown Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade will kick off at Balbo and Columbus drives at 12:30 p.m., and will head north to Monroe Street.

On Sunday, the fun moves into the neighborhoods with the Northwest Side Irish Parade and South Side Irish Parade. In the Norwood Park neighborhood, Northwest Highway will be closed to traffic starting at 9 a.m. as the parade steps off at noon at Onahan School and marches south on Neola to Northwest Highway and north to Harlem.

The South Side Irish Parade steps off at noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue and marches south to 115th and Western Avenue. It will wrap up around 3 p.m.