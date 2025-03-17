St. Patrick's Day Chicago celebrations include Irish dance lessons from "Riverdance 30" cast

You can't celebrate St. Patrick's Day without a bit of Irish dancing, and Monday you could get some lessons right from the pros.

Dancers from the production of "Riverdance 30: The New Generation" are hosting free dance workshops in the city. You had to sign up for the workshops in advance.

Brianna Doran spoke with CBS News Chicago about her love for dance and her background in competitive Irish dance. After being crowned world champion with her team, she took the opportunity to tour with "Riverdance" as a professional dancer.

Now she is part of the "Riverdance 30" cast.

"Riverdance 30: The New Generation" is scheduled for a limited one-week engagement on Broadway in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre from April 22 through April 27.