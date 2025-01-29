2 wounded in shooting at cemetery in Evergreen Park, Illinois; 1 person in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were wounded Wednesday morning in a shooting at a southwest suburban cemetery.

Cook County Sheriff's police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park.

Two people were wounded in the shooting and were taken to the hospital for treatment, and at last check they were said to be in good condition.

Police are still trying to piece together what exactly led to the shooting. CBS Chicago has learned of an incident at a nearby church, where a man pulled out a gun during a funeral earlier in the day.

"We had that call earlier of a person with a gun at a funeral. Wonder if it's related to that," scanner audio indicates.

While it's unclear if those victims were on the grounds for that burial or if they were just visiting, police scanner audio suggests they may have been targeted.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Chicago says that they are cooperating with local authorities. They were unable to disclose any further details.

One person was in custody Wednesday afternoon. No further information was immediately available.