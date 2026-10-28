A look inside St. Francis de Sales High School's brand-new Quantum Science Lab

Some South Chicago schools are training students to become the next generation of scientists, engineers, and quantum innovators, while connecting them to quantum opportunities and local jobs.

Inside the brand-new Quantum Science Lab at St. Francis de Sales High School, students will get firsthand experience — a few miles from where the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park is being built.

St. Francis de Sales junior Santiago Velazquez is taking AP Biology and STEM classes and is getting quantum experience in high school. He lives just a couple of blocks from the Quantum and Microelectronics campus and plans to study civil engineering.

"I think it's really important for all of us to learn what quantum is because it will help with medicine, like, it'll give many jobs to other people," he said.

"The kids learn about so many different job opportunities and I can just see kids going, 'Oh!'"

Jane Healy teaches and leads the Science Olympiad program at St. Francis de Sales, taking hands-on learning opportunities for students, like Santiago, into the weekends, and now into the brand-new quantum lab being outfitted there.

"Pretty much everything in this room either is like 40 years old or it's something I bought ... we just don't have the budget. So having this ability to craft a lab from the ground up is so freaking powerful," Healy said.

The new lab is thanks to a $20,000 donation from PsiQuantum — the anchor tenant of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park.

"We have this opportunity to really allow kids to do amazing, deep, quality learning," Healy said.

"Our per capita income is about $20,000 a year. None of our kids can afford to attend de Sales," said Principal Dr. Roni Facen.

Dr. Facen said that's why she made it happen — making calls as soon as South Chicago was selected for the site of the quantum campus.

"I think there's a limit to what we tell kids they can do on the South Side and I think this is breaking that glass ceiling and saying, ' No, you can become a scientist. That's a real job,'" she said.

Dr. Facen was born and raised in the neighborhood and also attended St. Francis de Sales. She says for too long, access to technology and scientific exploration has depended on where a child lives or what opportunities their family can afford. The new programming is changing that.

"It's not outside their community they can hope and dream. They can do that here on the South Side," he said.

Her plan? Start hosting the Quantum Saturday programming for students across the community who are already participating in the new lab.

"We shouldn't keep those resources we received just to ourselves. We should share that with everyone and that's what we want for that space."

Other schools are also taking part in the program, including Thomas Hoyne Elementary, Robert A. Black Elementary, Ninos Heroes Elementary, James Madison Elementary and Bowen High School.

"I hope that kids come out of here and see they are just as capable and just as smart as a kid from the North Side," Healy said.