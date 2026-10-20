St. Charles North High School girls flag football team ends championship winning season undefeated

A celebration was held in St. Charles, Illinois, on Tuesday night to honor the inaugural girls' state flag football champions, the North Stars.

The St. Charles North High School team capped off an undefeated 26-0 season with a 32-13 victory over the Prospect Knights.

A ceremony was held in the main gym of the school, featuring the championship trophy presentation.

"It's amazing. It's a special moment for us. We have a special community here to support us all. It's just wonderful," said player Laila Bibbings.

"Fans have been great this season. We've had a lot of support, especially only in our second season as an IHSA team, but it was just crazy, like a crazy thing to be a part of and it was just amazing," said Kayleigh Assell.

Throughout the North Stars' seven-game play-off run, they outscored their opponents by a whopping 251 to 76.