St. Bede School in Chicago's north suburbs to close despite efforts to save it

INGLESIDE, Ill. (CBS) -- Despite a major fundraiser effort, St. Bede School in far north suburban Ingleside will be closing at the end of the school year.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said the reason for the closure is low enrollment for next school year. As of this week, only 119 students had registered for next year – while the school and Our Lady of the Lakes Parish had set a target of 182.

This past winter, the community rallied on behalf of St. Bede School – raising more than $500,000 in a short time after a family set up an online fundraiser. Still, not enough students enrolled to keep the school viable.

Church officials blame state lawmakers for cutting scholarship funds, and accuse them of jeopardizing the school.

The Rev. Greg Koeune, pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes and St. Bede, said in a letter to the parish and school community reading in part, "The loss of the state Invest in Kids scholarship program created a feeling of uncertainty for the school's future that could not be overcome—even by an incredible fundraising effort."

Koeune said those who contributed to the fund to keep the school open could either have their donations to fund scholarships for St. Bede students to attend another school, or to have their donations refunded.