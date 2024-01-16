Former St. Bede student raises $400,000 to keep school open

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's some good news for a north suburban Catholic school fighting to keep its doors open.

The community rallied big time helping to keep St. Bede School raising more than $400,000 in less than 40 days.

Earlier this month CBS 2 told you how the archdiocese gave St. Bede a January 26th deadline to raise $400,000 or face closing.

Church officials blamed state lawmakers for cutting scholarship funds.

But now the Ingleside school has a chance at staying open thanks to one family who set up an online fundraiser.

"I did it because I had such a positive experience at St. Bede. And just seeing how upset everybody was made me want to help," said former student Susan Lutzke.

"It was super overwhelming. But there was, sort of, a silver lining to it, seeing the community band together," said her mother Tina Lutzke.

The archdiocese is expected to decide on the school's future sometime next month.

CBS 2 will keep you posted.