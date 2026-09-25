West Lakeview hosts 24th annual St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest this weekend

If you can't make it to Germany for Oktoberfest, the West Lakeview neighborhood in Chicago offers an easy alternative.

The celebration of all things Bavarian kicked off Friday night at St. Alphonsus Church, with a stein holding contest.

The winner was a new dad who beat out the competition with his newborn strapped to his chest.

Visitors can also enjoy traditional German music and food.

Organizers love getting the community together.

"You get people that really go all-in, authentic German wear, and you just get people who are out here to get a brat, which is fantastic," Ben Hawke said.

The event is also a big fundraiser for the parish. The 24th Annual St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest runs through Sunday.