Springfield paramedics charged with murder, accused of suffocating man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two Springfield, Illinois paramedics have been charged with murder – on accusations that they suffocated a patient they were called to help.

They will have their first court appearance Thursday. But CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down with the victim's mother and sister in Springfield a day before.

Earl Moore Jr.'s family is understandably devastated - they were extremely emotional during their conversation with De Mar. They described Moore as an incredible son and uncle.

Earl Moore Jr. Family Photo

Moore was a longtime manager at the local McDonald's. His mother is still trying to understand how their son was killed after calling 911.

Body cam footage from the Springfield Police Department shows Moore, 35, in distress on Dec. 18. A relative told police that Moore was in alcohol withdrawal and hallucinating at the time.

The video shows Moore trying to stand, but he can be seen falling, Springfield police officers then help him outside.

Afterward, Peggy Finley and fellow EMS worker Peter Cadigan are seen strapping Moore face down in a stretcher. It is unclear why they did so.

Moore later died at the hospital, and his death was ruled a homicide. Both paramedics were charged with first-degree murder.

From Sangamon County:

In the charges filed Jan. 9, prosecutors said Finley and Cadigan tightened restraints across Moore's back when he was face down, thereby causing death "by positional and compression asphyxia."

"There was no reason why he should not be here. A 35-year-old healthy young man - he should still be here," said Moore's mother, Rosena Washington. "They was wrong. They were as well. And because of what they did, I no longer have my son. My son can tell me he loves me no more - and I can't hear him."

An attorney for Finley said the state is turning what would presumably be negligence into a criminal offense – describing the charges as an overreaching stretch.

Cadigan's attorney calls the case highly unusual, and said his client is devastated.