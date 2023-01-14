Spring Grove man charged with possessing large amount of methamphetamine

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Spring Grove man has been charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine following a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 12:25 a.m., a deputy was on patrol in the area of Grass Lake Road and Ackermann Road in Antioch Township.

The sheriff's deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Steven Mors, 32, of unincorporated Spring Grove, was driving with a suspended license and was placed under arrest.

A search was conducted inside the vehicle where the deputy found a container inside containing baggies with 110 grams of methamphetamine, over 25 grams of cocaine, 19 Adderall tablets, over 30 grams of cannabis, an electronic scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Mors was transported to the Lake County Jail. He is facing seven drug-related charges and driving with a suspended license.

He remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Saturday.