Spotty drizzle Sunday for Bank of America Chicago Marathon, high winds by late afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some support Sunday for organized showers as the disturbance sped up in forward speed overnight. At the most, spotty drizzle may greet marathon runners at the start line.

CBS News Chicago

The strong cold front plows through our area this afternoon, opening the door for high winds late day through the evening. Northwest winds may gust to 40 mph.

CBS News Chicago

Lake effect rain showers are plentiful tonight through Tuesday. Ideal conditions for waterspouts for Columbus Day and Tuesday.

Frost and freeze conditions are likely inland on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Due to lingering clouds and wind, they are probably not on Monday night.

What to expect on Sunday

HIGH WINDS FOR THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGH 65.

Windy late afternoon Sunday

SHOWERS DEVELOP. WINDY. LOW 45.

Cooler for Columbus Day

BREEZY & WET. COOLER. HIGH 56.

CBS News Chicago