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Spike-setting ceremony held at Pullman National Historical Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

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The Pullman National Historical Park is one step closer to having trains roll back to where Pullman cars were originally made.

Organizers held a ceremonial spike-setting on Monday.

One day, it will connect Pullman to the National Rail network and allow trains to bring Pullman railcars there for restoration and display.

Norfolk Southern Railroad contributed $250,000 to establish the rail connection, which includes equipment and cash to make it happen.

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