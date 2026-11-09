Spike-setting ceremony held at Pullman National Historical Park
The Pullman National Historical Park is one step closer to having trains roll back to where Pullman cars were originally made.
Organizers held a ceremonial spike-setting on Monday.
One day, it will connect Pullman to the National Rail network and allow trains to bring Pullman railcars there for restoration and display.
Norfolk Southern Railroad contributed $250,000 to establish the rail connection, which includes equipment and cash to make it happen.