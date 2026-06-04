Virtual prayer service held to remember funeral director Spencer Leak Jr.

A virtual prayer service was held Thursday night to remember Spencer Leak Jr., the late president of Leak and Sons Funeral Homes.

The third-generation funeral director helped lead one of the most well-known funeral home businesses in Chicago, dating back more than 90 years.

"Tonight is all about the Leak family, and all about friends all across the country who have been touched so deeply by the life of Spencer Leak Jr. Tonight, we pause with such sudden loss, such deep grief," said Charles Jenkins, senior pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church

Leak passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 56. He is remembered for his generosity to families in need, and his dedication to giving back to his community.

Funeral services for Leak have not yet been announced.