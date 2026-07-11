Nneka Ogwumike has a double-double to lead the Sparks past the Sky, 102-87

Nneka Ogwumike had 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, Erica Wheeler added 15 points and eight assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 102-87 on Friday night.

Ogwumike sank a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter and Dearica Hamby added a driving layup on the Sparks' next possession for a 90-80 lead.

Hamby made a reverse layup with 1:36 remaining for a 97-87 lead and she blocked Courtney Vandersloot's shot at the other end to seal it.

Hamby, Rae Burrell and Ariel Atkins each scored 17 points as all five starters scored in double figures for Los Angeles (10-11). Ogwumike reached 3,000 career field goals early in the fourth on a 3-pointer.

Kelsey Plum (lower left leg) and Cameron Brink (left ankle) did not play.

Kamilla Cardoso, Gabriela Jaquez and Sydney Taylor each scored 15 points for Chicago (7-15). Azura Stevens and Jacy Sheldon each scored 10. Skylar Diggins (knee) did not play.

Los Angeles shot 51% from the field, including 14 of 31 from 3-point range, while Chicago was just 6 of 25 behind the arc.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance.

Up next

Sky: At Dallas on Sunday in the American Airlines Center.

Sparks: At Atlanta on Monday.