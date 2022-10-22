Police release photo of man wanted in assault of mail carrier, theft of USPS truck

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another postal worker was attacked in Chicago, and this time, her USPS truck was stolen. It is the second known worker attacked this week.

It happened at a gas station in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood around 9:15 Saturday morning. A letter carrier said she was assaulted while in her USPS truck. She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital and released shortly later.

Police say the victim was trying to get into the truck when the offender, who was already inside, attempted to assault her. The man pulled her by the hair and directed her to drive to a nearby parking lot. He then told her to move to the back of the van and remove her clothing. As she was attempting to escape through the rear of the van, he battered her and removed a portion of her clothing, police said.

The 28-year-old letter carrier fled the truck, and her assailant fled in her USPS vehicle.

Police released a photo of the man wanted in the assault.

That truck was later recovered about 20 minutes away in the 4800 block of West Marquette.

The truck was found, but the suspect is still at large.

One of the victim's colleagues said she is devastated for her coworker but also said she is resigned to the fact that this could happen to any postal worker at any time.

"We're women. We're all supporting each other. We're carriers, so we're all out here worried about the same thing," said Labray Brown. "But my heart is just breaking for her because that could have happened to any of us."

The United States Postal Inspection Service said the person that did this is considered armed and dangerous.

Area Four Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the USPIS Hotline at 877-876-2455. All callers will remain confidential.

USPS is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who assaulted the postal worker. According to USPS, the man is described as Hispanic, approximately 40 to 49 years old, with short hair. He was wearing a light colored sleeveless shirt, dark jeans and black shoes at the time of the incident. He has mulitple arm and chest tattoos and a tattoo on the side of his head.

