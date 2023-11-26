Watch CBS News
Armed robbers hit four times in less than 10 minutes on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a string of at least four armed robberies within a span of less than 10 minutes and about 2.5 miles on Sunday evening on the Southwest Side.

In all four robberies, the victims were held up by a group of four men in a white SUV who got out, flashed guns, and demanded their property. The armed robberies happened between about 5:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. in the Back of the Yards, Little Village, and Brighton Park neighborhoods:

Around 5:30 p.m., four robbers beat two men during a holdup in the 2300 block of West 42nd Place, even though the victims complied with the robbers' demands. The victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in goo d condition.

Around 5:35 p.m., four robbers approached a man in the 3200 block of West 31st Street and robbed him before fleeing in a white SUV.

At about the same time, four robbers held up a woman while she was walking to her car in the 3800 block of South Campbell Avenue. She complied and the robbers fled in a white SUV.

Around 5:37 p.m., four robbers approached two men in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, and demanded his property. They fled in a white SUV after taking the victims' belongings.

Police have not said if all four robberies are connected.

No one was in custody Sunday night. Detectives were investigating.

