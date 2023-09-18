South suburban homeowners cleanup, demand help after storm flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleanup continues from powerful weekend storms in the south suburbs.

Places like Dolton and Calumet City saw waters rise up to nine inches in a matter of hours.

It's causing major problems for homeowners still reeling from previous storms. Many are now asking the state for help.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to frustrated residents and reports from Calumet City.

It's been an exhausting day for many homeowners here who spent their day trying to salvage what they could.

The damage due to flooding is widespread, specifically along Clyde Avenue. There's been everything from ravaged basements to urgent hazmat situations where sewage backed up into homes.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were already on the ground in Calumet City after rainfall caused major flooding in the same area back in June.

Some homeowners were in the middle of renovations when they were hit with what is now a double whammy.

The city is right now trying to assist in this matter working with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to get the needed funds to address infrastructure officials say was neglected in the previous administration.

City officials are reminding homeowners that this is all a process and will take some time and they are asking for patience. They are waiting to get a disaster declaration made on the state level in order to start getting help from FEMA.

In the meantime, they are asking impacted homeowners to reach out directly.

"The city really wants their information so if you contact the city so we could have those addresses and have that information, the city wants to respond and give them the information they need," said Calumet City Senior Program Manager.

"We've had issues with flooding in our alleys. Our alleys are not paved. Our taxes continue to go up," said homeowner Olajawon Bullock.

"We need resources. We need help because it seems like nobody wants to give us that," added Nicole Bullock.

While FEMA is not yet involved in relief efforts here from this latest storm, CBS 2 spoke to a spokesperson who said in lieu of the declaration, homeowners should be vigilant and document everything in terms of damage and loss until a declaration is made.