A nonprofit organization says Chicago's hunger crisis is deepening.

To help, a South Side food pantry on Wednesday helped ensure people in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood will have a Thanksgiving dinner.

The line stretched outside of St. Moses the Black Parish Church in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Schorell White lives in the neighborhood.

"I was just glad I woke up on time when the line wasn't long anymore," she said.

White suffers from sickle cell disease and says the food pantry comes in handy — especially when the holidays come around.

"I love the way that they treat people, the disability people, how they let us come in first to get our things we need. It's always a nice man that's over here. He always help me to my house when I don't have help."

The food pantry passed out meal side items placed in red bags, along with their choice of turkey, ham, or chicken. They also offered free clothing.

Father Larry Dowling says the need is great and they see hundreds of people each week.

"We've gone, about six months ago, from 400 and we're up to about 800 a week serving people. Today, until our last item today, we'll serve close to 700 people," he said.

The church partnered with the Greater Chicago Food Depository — one of 850 food pantries and soup kitchens across the Chicago area that are helping feed people.

"This holiday season, we're providing over 160,000 holiday proteins. So that's turkeys, whole turkeys, chickens, hams, all of these big turkey breasts as well, on top of the food that we provide year-round," said Sofi Estrada with the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Father Dowling says he recognized a lot of people in line on Wednesday. He says that many of them have jobs, but the economy and the reduction of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program caused the lines to become longer.

"Many have jobs, but because of the economy and everything and the reduction of SNAP benefits, the number is increasing, and it's only going to increase more."

The church says that while this is a special event for Thanksgiving, they do pass out food every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until noon.