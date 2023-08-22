Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 19-year-old in critical condition after being struck in groin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the groin in the South Shore neighborhood Monday evening.

He was shot in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 8:15 PM

