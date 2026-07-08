South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, officials in standoff with homeowner over year-round skeleton display

The city of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has ordered a homeowner to take down his year-round giant skeleton display or face fines, but the homeowner is standing firm and refusing, even as the deadline to remove the display has passed.

Now there's a skeleton standoff.

The city cited ordinance violations in their order for Sean Oster to dismantle the lawn decorations. The notice specifically references "large Halloween decorations being displayed not during the appropriate time of year."

Oster was also ordered to make other improvements to his property.

But Oster has refused to take down the display, which is re-dressed as the year goes on and is currently sporting a Fourth of July theme. The Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm, has come to his aid, saying the city's actions violate Oster's First Amendment rights.

City administrators declined to comment, citing a pending investigation. Neighbors have been divided by the display; some say they're fine with it, and think it brings fun and positivity to the neighborhood, but some others want to see it removed and say the lawn should be kept up better and more consistently.

Oster said he's hoping to reach an agreement with the city, and said he's corrected all other violations outside of the display.