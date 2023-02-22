Nearly two dozen car thefts reported in South Loop since December, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've been reporting on car thefts from south loop parking garages for two months now and Chicago police have issued a new alert, as the total number of thefts has risen to 20.

All of the crimes took place in parking garages along south wells street - stretching from Ida B. Wells South to 9th Street.

The thieves break through the driver's or passenger side windows and then either take the car or steal belongings from inside.

The first theft took place in December, the most recent was on Sunday.

Incident times and locations:

800 block of South Wells Street on December 21, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

800 block of South Wells Street on December 23, 2022, at 12:00 am.

500 block of South Wells Street on December 25, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

800 block of South Wells Street on January 15, 2023, at 4:30 pm.

800 block of South Wells Street on January 15, 2023, at 6:30 pm.

800 block of South Wells Street on January 17, 2023, at 1:00 am.

800 block of South Wells Street on January 17, 2023, at 4:00 pm.

800 block of South Wells Street on January 18, 2023, at 7:00 am.

800 block of South Wells Street on January 18, 2023, at 8:30 am.

900 block of South Wells Street on January 18, 2023, at 9:28 am.

900 block of South Wells Street on January 18, 2023, at 9:29 am.

800 block of South Wells Street on January 18, 2023, at 3:00 pm.

900 block of South Wells Street on January 19, 2023, at 8:40 am.

500 block of South Wells Street on January 20, 2023, at 8:00 pm.

600 block of South Wells Street on January 20, 2023, at 10:30 pm.

800 block of South Wells Street on January 27, 2023, at 4:00 pm.

800 block of South Wells Street on January 29, 2023, at 8:00 am.

800 block of South Wells Street on January 30, 2023, at 6:00 pm.

500 block of South Wells Street on February 8, 2023, at 6:20 pm.

500 block of South Wells Street on February 19, 2023, at 12:15 am.

Police did not provide any descriptions of the offender(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.