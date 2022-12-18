Watch CBS News
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in West Side crash

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-car crash in the South Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 5000 block of West Lake Street around 2:38 a.m.

Chicago police said officers responded to the crash and found an unoccupied green sedan with minor damage to the front of the vehicle. 

The vehicle appeared to have been previously occupied before the accident, police said. 

A second vehicle, a silver sedan was occupied by four adults.

The woman who was the driver of the vehicle was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Three other adult passengers of the silver sedan were also taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

The ages of the victims and their injuries are unknown.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on December 18, 2022

