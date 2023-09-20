Chicago shooting: 3 shot in South Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized after being shot in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The victims were outside in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street around 3:39 p.m. when an unknown offender exited a dark-colored sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 33-year-old man was shot throughout the body and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Another 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.
No suspects have been arrested. Area 4 detectives were investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.