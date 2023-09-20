Chicago shooting: 3 shot in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized after being shot in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were outside in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street around 3:39 p.m. when an unknown offender exited a dark-colored sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot throughout the body and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Another 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

No suspects have been arrested. Area 4 detectives were investigating.