Sources say ShotSpotter could be turned off at midnight Friday night in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city's contract with controversial ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology expired effective Friday.

The Mayor's office has been silent on when exactly the ShotSpotter technology will get turned off. But sources told CBS 2 that Chicago Police officers expect ShotSpotter to be turned off at midnight Friday night.

CBS 2 was also told officers have gotten little to no guidance on what happens after the technology is decommissioned. And all this happens only if the city doesn't renegotiate its contract with SoundThinking, the company behind the technology, during the 11th hour.

ShotSpotter technology uses acoustic sensors to detect and locate gunshots when they ring out. The sensors capture the time the shots fire – and the audio associated with the sound.

Asiaha Butler is co-founder and chief executive officer of the Resident Organization of Greater Englewood, otherwise known as R.A.G.E.

"We have members throughout the city of Chicago, and some of our members are mixed on this," Butler said. "Some people feel like extra surveillance that's not necessarily useful."

Butler has been living with ShotSpotter technology all over her community.

"I know, being in Englewood - where I live somewhere a baby was shot, actually – and ShotSpotter caught; the camera caught all the activity, and those folks were caught," Butler said.

CBS 2 recently obtained a leaked internal report from the Cook County State's Attorney's office – which found that only 1 percent of shooting incidents have ended in a ShotSpotter arrest.

"You know, it's not going to stop crime," said Butler. "But the purpose of the tool is supposed to be to actually solve a crime."

Still, many have said the have seen a positive impact when ShotSpotter does detect gunshots – and call it life-saving.

"Dispatch police officers to location – even in instances when the residents of that community – who more than likely heard the shots – have not called the police," said former Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy.

Roy said ShotSpotter is a valuable tool for detectives – who can use ballistic evidence found at ShotSpotter scenes to link crimes together.

"It can come back and link various crimes together, and give our investigators a head start and a one-up on solving these crimes," Roy said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson campaigned on a pledge to end the city's ShotSpotter contract. Now the end is near, and neither ShotSpotter nor the Mayor's office have said what's next.

Earlier this week, the Mayor's office announced they would extend the contract until Sept. 22. But ShotSpotter never agreed to that detail.

It was not clear late Friday if they would be able to find consensus by midnight.