Chicago's ShotSpotter contract to end Friday; unclear what happens then

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago's contract with the controversial gunshot detection company ShotSpotter ends on Friday – and right now, it is unclear what will happen when the contract ends.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced this week that he would end the city's agreement with the company – but he wanted to extend their services through the summer.

However, ShotSpotter parent company SoundThinking has not agreed to the extension – which could mean the system is turned off right away when the contract ends.

Chicago Police leaders and several aldermen have said ShotSpotter has been a key tool for investigating gun crimes.

But the MacArthur Justice Center and the Chicago Office of the Inspector General published separate reports that revealed the vast majority of ShotSpotter deployments turn up no evidence, reportable incident, or crime.