Snow is on the way. Here's what to expect in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — More snow is on the way for the Chicago area.

After a quiet and cloudy day in the 30s, two rounds of snow develop late in the day on Thursday, and into the evening. Initially, snow starts as mixed precipitation in the afternoon, turning to all snow by the evening.

The chance for snow continues into Friday morning with minor accumulations likely. A dusting to two inches of snow is expected with slightly higher amounts possible near the lake.

Slick roads are possible on untreated surfaces in the morning hours on Friday.

Temperatures take a dip for the weekend. Saturday highs are in the 30s, back near freezing on Sunday. Above-average warmth ahead for Christmas week. Highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day reach the low to middle 40s.

It's possible highs will get to the 50s by week's end.