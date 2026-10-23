Smash and grab burglars hit Shell Food Mart near Midway Airport, steal ATM

Smash and grab burglars hit a Shell Food Mart not far from Chicago Midway International Airport early Friday morning, police said.

Chicago police said at about 4:35 a.m., the burglars smashed a Jeep SUV into the food mart at the 6400 block of W. Archer Ave.

Once inside, the thieves took the ATM and fled the scene in another car that was nearby. Police do not know what direction the burglars fled in.

The Jeep was left at the scene. Police did not say how much money the thieves got away with.

No injuries were reported and no one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.