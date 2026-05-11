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Possible smash-and-grab reported at Grasshopper Club dispensary in South Loop

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police said a group of people smashed the window of a cannabis dispensary in the South Loop early Monday morning.

CPD said officers responded to the 0-100 block of E. Roosevelt Road at about 3:40 a.m. Monday to find windows smashed at Grasshopper Club, a dispensary in the South Loop.

Police said it was not immediately known if anyone was able to get into the dispensary, or if anything was taken from inside.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing. 

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