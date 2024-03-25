Video shows brazen smash-and-grab at Chicago area jewelry store

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A brazen smash-and-grab robbery was caught on camera at the Harlem Irving Plaza in northwest suburban Norridge this past weekend – and some of the thieves didn't even try to cover their faces.

Norridge police Chief Brian Goss said although theft does happen at the shopping mall, the violent and bold manner in which the smash-and-grab was conducted is not at all common for the area.

A bystander took video as the three thieves destroyed cases at Zevar Jewelers inside the Harlem Irving Plaza Sunday afternoon.

"They're literally using a hammer, or some type of bludgeon, to smash all the cases that they were by - and they were reaching in, grabbing jewelry, grabbing watches, and throwing them in the bags," said Chief Goss.

Goss called the attack a brazen one.

"One to this extent we haven't seen. They were in and out in 30 seconds," he said. "They knew exactly what they were going for, and they knew what they were doing. To me, this was not the first time they've done this."

Only one of the three men wore a mask. Chief Goss said he is now working with surrounding agencies – including Chicago Police – to help track down the suspects.

"There was a car waiting, and what we have right now is a gray sedan," Goss said. "We believe it may be a Ford or Nissan - but we're still working with our license plate readers and cameras in the area to try to identify the exact vehicle."

On Monday afternoon, the storefront of the jewelry store was blocked off with curtains. A "grand opening" sign was still hung up across the entrance.

CBS 2 tried contacting Zevar Jewelers, but did not get an answer.

It was unclear late Monday how much the thieves got away with.

"They skipped the first case when you walk in and doesn't have some high-end real jewelry," said Goss. "They took the ones with the Rolexes, and then a bunch of jewelry as well."

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

The Norridge Police Department is asking anyone with additional information on the crime to reach out to their Investigations Unit at 708-453-4770.