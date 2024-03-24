Watch CBS News
Police in Norridge investigate smash and grab robbery at jewelry store

By CBS Chicago Team

Brazen robbery at Norridge jewelry store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Norridge are investigating a brazen smash and grab robbery at the Harlem Irving Plaza. 

Video shows three men breaking through the glass display at Zevar Jewelers around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. 

They stuffed watches and jewelry into their bags. 

Police say they got away in a dark grey sedan, possibly with two other people. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Norridge Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 453-4770.

